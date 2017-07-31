Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in response to Tropical S - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Emily

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Governor Rick Scott issued an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency in 31 counties in response to Tropical Storm Emily.

A state of emergency gives the state the flexibility to work with local governments to ensure they have all the resources they may need.

At this time there are no evacuation orders in effect.

