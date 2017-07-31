IRC deputies targeted in 'ambush-style' shooting

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

During a traffic stop on Friday night in Gifford, two shots rang out nearby. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office believes that the shots were aimed at the deputies involved in the stop.

The deputies searched but did not find the shooter. They did find two shell casings and abandoned cellphones behind a nearby grocery store, which is where they believe the shooter had been.

No one was injured and no bullet holes were found in any agency vehicles.

Sheriff Deryl Loar stated, "As you can hear in the video, two shots were fired in very close proximity to our deputies as they were conducting a routine traffic stop. This year has been exceedingly dangerous for our local law enforcement. This is an ambush style shooting as our deputies were focused on their tasks during this stop. We will not tolerate this conduct and we will investigate every lead trying to identify the person who fired on our deputies Friday night."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477) or www.tcwatch.org. You can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.00.