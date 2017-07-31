IRC deputies targeted in 'ambush-style' shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

IRC deputies targeted in 'ambush-style' shooting

During a traffic stop on Friday night in Gifford, two shots rang out nearby. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office believes that the shots were aimed at the deputies involved in the stop.

The deputies searched but did not find the shooter. They did find two shell casings and abandoned cellphones behind a nearby grocery store, which is where they believe the shooter had been.

No one was injured and no bullet holes were found in any agency vehicles.

Sheriff Deryl Loar stated, "As you can hear in the video, two shots were fired in very close proximity to our deputies as they were conducting a routine traffic stop. This year has been exceedingly dangerous for our local law enforcement. This is an ambush style shooting as our deputies were focused on their tasks during this stop. We will not tolerate this conduct and we will investigate every lead trying to identify the person who fired on our deputies Friday night."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477) or www.tcwatch.org. You can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.00.

