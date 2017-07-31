US hits Venezuela president with sanctions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

US hits Venezuela president with sanctions

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) --  The Trump administration has hit Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with financial sanctions.

The move comes after Venezuela held a weekend election that will give Maduro's ruling party virtually unlimited power in the South American country.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the sanctions against Maduro in a brief statement on Monday, a day after the Venezuelan vote to elect a constituent assembly that will rewrite the constitution. A longer explanation from the White House was also expected.

The administration imposed sanctions on more than a dozen senior current and former Venezuelan officials last week, warning the socialist government that new penalties would come if Maduro went ahead with Sunday's election for the assembly.

