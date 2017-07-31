Man pistol whipped riding bike near Lake Worth

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

A man riding his bike was pistol whipped by another man who tried to rob him on July 29, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Obnes Dieujuste is accused of pointing a gun at the victim and demanding money from him in the 4400 block of Davis Road in unincorporated Lake Worth.

When the victim refused, the report says Dieujuste and the victim fought. Dieujuste pistol whipped the man when he was gaining the advantage in the fight, the report states.

The victim told deputies when he fell to the ground Dieujuste stood over him with a gun and pulled the trigger several times. The gun would not fire, the victim said.

Dieujuste fled on foot and PBSO set up a perimeter when they found Dieujuste along the canal bank on Gulfstream Road.

Dieujuste is charged with attempted robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.