Man pistol whipped riding bike near Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man pistol whipped riding bike near Lake Worth

A man riding his bike was pistol whipped by another man who tried to rob him on July 29, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Obnes Dieujuste is accused of pointing a gun at the victim and demanding money from him in the 4400 block of Davis Road in unincorporated Lake Worth.

When the victim refused, the report says Dieujuste and the victim fought. Dieujuste pistol whipped the man when he was gaining the advantage in the fight, the report states.

The victim told deputies when he fell to the ground Dieujuste stood over him with a gun and pulled the trigger several times. The gun would not fire, the victim said.

Dieujuste fled on foot and PBSO set up a perimeter when they found Dieujuste along the canal bank on Gulfstream Road.

Dieujuste is charged with attempted robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

