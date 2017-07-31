Catfish in the street thanks to tropical storm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Catfish in the street thanks to tropical storm

Story Video: Click here

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.-Heavy rains courtesy of Tropical Storm Emily created an unusual situation in Bonita Springs Monday.

Stacy Jo DeMott says a catfish emerged after the storm dumped heavy rains across the area.

She recorded the event and posted it on Facebook.

 
 

