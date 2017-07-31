Two people hurt by car at ATM in Boynton Beach

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Two people were hit and critically injured by a car while at an ATM at the Bank of America at Hypoluxo Road and Congress Avenue.

The incident happened around 1 p.m.

According to the Boynton Beach Police, an 81-year-old woman was pulling her silver Toyota Camry into a parking space at the bank when the vehicle went over the cement parking stop.

A 6-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son were at the ATM directly in front of the parking space.

The car struck the woman, pinning her against the wall. Her son tried to run to an adjacent flower bed but was pinned under the vehicle after it bounced off the wall of the bank.

The woman and her son were taken to Delray Trauma Center with critical injuries. One of the woman's legs was amputated.

Witness Kristle Mounds said her son was getting out of the car to go to the ATM when they heard a scream and a big boom.

"As he was getting out, we heard a scream, a big boom. We got out of the car and we looked back and we heard the lady saying, 'help me, help me, help me.'"

"Me and my son we were just shocked," Mounds said. "I didn't know what to do. I just started screaming. Everybody was standing out looking at her."

Traffic homicide investigators have not yet determined if the driver failed to brake or confused the gas for the brake