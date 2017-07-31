Dog the Bounty Hunter joins legal fight

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- The former star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" is joining a legal effort to have New Jersey's new bail rules thrown out.

Duane "Dog" Chapman spoke Monday during a news conference at the federal court building in Trenton, where lawyers announced a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a man who was fatally shot in April.

The suit's defendants include Gov. Chris Christie and state Attorney General Christopher Porrino.

It claims the gunman wasn't detained because of bail reforms that went into effect this year and were championed by the Republican governor.

Proponents of the reforms say they help keep defendants from being stuck in jail mainly because they can't afford bail.

This is at least the second lawsuit from the bail industry trying to overturn the changes.