Gov. Scott declares state of emergency - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. Scott declares state of emergency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Governor Rick Scott issued an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency in 31 counties in response to Tropical Storm Emily.

A state of emergency gives the state the flexibility to work with local governments to ensure they have all the resources they may need.

The counties include Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach. 

At this time there are no evacuation orders in effect.

