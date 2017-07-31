Gov. Scott declares state of emergency

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Governor Rick Scott issued an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency in 31 counties in response to Tropical Storm Emily.

A state of emergency gives the state the flexibility to work with local governments to ensure they have all the resources they may need.

The counties include Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie, Martin and Palm Beach.

At this time there are no evacuation orders in effect.

