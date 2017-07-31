Man gets life sentence for Dreyfoos murders

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Javier Burgos pleaded guilty Monday to murdering two people at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in 2013.

Burgos was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ted Orama, 56, and 48-year-old Christopher Marshall were killed on the campus on June 19, 2013. Their bodies were found in a maintenance room.

Surveillance video captured Burgos fleeing in his car after the murders. He fled to Texas and then made his way to Colombia.

Burgos turned himself in to authorities earlier this year in Colombia.