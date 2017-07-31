Trump to award first Medal of Honor

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

WASHINGTON (AP) -- An Army medic from Michigan who risked his life nine times to rescue comrades in Vietnam is becoming the first person to receive the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump.

Trump is set to present America's highest military honor to 71-year-old James McCloughan at the White House.

McCloughan was a 23-year-old private first class who was drafted into the Army and sent to Southeast Asia. He repeatedly entered the "kill zone" to rescue wounded comrades during the Battle of Hui Yon Hill in 1969, even as he was being pelted with shrapnel from a rocket propelled grenade.

McCloughan told The Associated Press in an interview last month that the battle was the worst two days of his life.