10 Schools to start with new principals

Changes in leadership are coming to ten different schools across Palm Beach County, some of them for different reasons.

Well some of the changes happened very publicly, including one principal that was forced out for having his teachers do his son’s math homework. Lake Worth High School principal George Lockhart was replaced by Elvis Epps after Lockhart asked three teachers to do his son's online math assignments two years ago.

The superintendent demoted Lockhart and he is now at the district’s charter school office.

Palm Beach Superintendent Robert Avossa said he didn't fire Lockhart because his "bad decisions" didn't outweigh the good he's done.

“You've got an individual who may have spent 25-27 years getting high marks doing a great job, has a lapse in judgment. I have to take all that information into play, " said Avossa.

Other schools getting new principals include:

  • Forrest Hill Elementary
  • Freedom Shores Elementary
  • Jeaga Middle
  • Jerry Thomas Elementary
  • Jupiter Elementary
  • Turning points academy
  • Woodlands Middle
  • West Riviera Elementary
  • Boynton Beach High

The Palm Beach Post reports the change at Boynton Beach High was made after student success declined and people in the community asked for a change.

Some of the district's new principals were promoted after serving as administrators at other schools. 

