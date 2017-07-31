Flagler Bridge reopens in West Palm Beach

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The near five year wait is over. The drive to or from Palm Beach to West Palm Beach is about to get a lot easier.

All four lanes on the new Flagler Memorial Bridge will be open for the first time since 2012, after undergoing a major facelift.

Pre-construction, the bridge was closer to the water, the lanes were skinnier, and there was no room for error between road and sidewalk.

“I walk the bridge every week,” says Shay Pallas, who lives in Palm Beach. “You could see outset, it had scale. It had stature.”

Over the years, the $106 million project was hit with delays, and partial closures.

The Breslow family lives in West Palm Beach.

“We couldn’t believe ‘em,” says Ron Breslow.

“We all thought it would go faster. But it looks like it’s going to work out and it’s so pretty now,” said Ron’s wife, Mina. “Hopefully at 4 o’clock when everybody gets off work, with the double lanes, things will be moving. It’s kind of been at a standstill.”

Something to keep in mind, if you take this bridge, there’s a new traffic pattern, so take your time first time through.