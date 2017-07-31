Last day to apply for free and reduced lunch

BREAKING Posted: Monday, July 31 2017 2:43 PM EDT 2017-07-31 18:43:03 GMT Updated: Monday, July 31 2017 11:51 PM EDT 2017-08-01 03:51:19 GMT
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
Posted: Monday, July 31 2017
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.
Posted: Monday, July 31 2017
The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.
Updated: Monday, July 31 2017
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
Posted: Wednesday, July 26 2017
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Story Video: Click here
Monday is the last day to apply for free or reduced lunch in Palm Beach County to ensure that students get their meal benefits on the first day of school. Applications are accepted all year.
Free and reduced lunch is offered to families who meet income eligibilities. The most a family of four can earn to be eligible is $45,510.
Forms can be filled out
online or at your child’s school by visiting the front office.
The price of lunch for elementary school students is $2.05, middle and high school students will pay $2.30.
FLORIDA INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES FOR REDUCED-PRICE MEALS
Effective from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018
Household Size Annual Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks 1 $22,311 $1,860 $930 $859 2 $30,044 $2,504 $1,252 $1,156 3 $37,777 $3,149 $1,575 $1,453 4 $45,510 $3,793 $1,897 $1,751 5 $53,243 $4,437 $2,219 $2,048 6 $60,976 $5,082 $2,541 $2,346 7 $68,709 $5,726 $2,863 $2,643 8 $76,442 $6,371 $3,186 $2,941 For each additional family member, add + $7,733 + $645 + $323 + $298
