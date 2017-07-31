Last day to apply for free and reduced lunch - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Last day to apply for free and reduced lunch

Monday is the last day to apply for free or reduced lunch in Palm Beach County to ensure that students get their meal benefits on the first day of school. Applications are accepted all year.

Free and reduced lunch is offered to families who meet income eligibilities. The most a family of four can earn to be eligible is $45,510.

Forms can be filled out online or at your child’s school by visiting the front office.

The price of lunch for elementary school students is $2.05, middle and high school students will pay $2.30. 

FLORIDA INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES FOR REDUCED-PRICE MEALS

Effective from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018

Household Size Annual  Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks  
1 $22,311 $1,860 $930 $859  
2 $30,044 $2,504 $1,252 $1,156  
3 $37,777 $3,149 $1,575 $1,453  
4 $45,510 $3,793 $1,897 $1,751  
5 $53,243 $4,437 $2,219 $2,048  
6 $60,976 $5,082 $2,541 $2,346  
7 $68,709 $5,726 $2,863 $2,643  
8 $76,442 $6,371 $3,186 $2,941  
For each additional family member, add + $7,733 + $645 + $323 + $298  

 

