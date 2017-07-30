Fire forces 13 people from their home in Vero - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire forces 13 people from their home in Vero



Fire forced 13 people from their home in Vero Beach.

The fire happened at the Shadowbrook Apartment complex off of 16th Street.

The Red Cross said it was called for assistance Saturday night.

4 children are among the people who are receiving assistance.

The Red Cross is helping with temporary housing, food and clothing.

