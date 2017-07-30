Fire forces 13 people from their home in Vero

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

Scientists build DNA from scratch to alter life's blueprint

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

'Quite dramatic' eclipse provides research opportunity, odd shadows, travel options

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Emily makes landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast, downgraded to tropical depression

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Scaramucci out as White House communications director

Fire forced 13 people from their home in Vero Beach.

The fire happened at the Shadowbrook Apartment complex off of 16th Street.

The Red Cross said it was called for assistance Saturday night.

4 children are among the people who are receiving assistance.

The Red Cross is helping with temporary housing, food and clothing.