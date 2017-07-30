Man suspected of stealing Jaguar arrested

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

A West Palm Beach man is in custody after police say he stole a jaguar from a downtown apartment complex.



Police say they arrested 29-year-old William Francis along Belvedere Road while he was in the stolen Jaguar.

They say he drove away in the car after finding a spare key inside.

The theft happened in the garage for a high-rise complex on Clematis Street.