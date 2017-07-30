Man suspected of stealing Jaguar arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man suspected of stealing Jaguar arrested

A West Palm Beach man is in custody after police say he stole a jaguar from a downtown apartment complex.

Police say they arrested 29-year-old William Francis along Belvedere Road while he was in the stolen Jaguar.

They say he drove away in the car after finding a spare key inside.

The theft happened in the garage for a high-rise complex on Clematis Street.

