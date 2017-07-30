Missing man found in Palm Beach County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing man found in Palm Beach County

UPDATE: Frank Esposito was found and is safe.

 

EARLIER:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a missing man.

Frank Esposito was last seen in the Banyan Springs area near West Boynton Beach Blvd., east of Military Trail.

Esposito was wearing a tan jacket with light blue denim pants and a baseball cap.

The sheriff's office said he could be in trouble.

If you see him please call your local law enforcement agency.

 

