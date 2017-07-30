New insight into life of woman shot by deputy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New insight into life of woman shot by deputy

An arrest report is giving new insight into why Susan Teel's son was in jail just 2 days before a deputy shot and killed the 62-year-old.

Teel described a violent confrontation with that son,36-year-old James Teel.

In the report, Susan said James, his wife and his son came to her house late Monday night.

Eventually mother and son got into an argument.

The report said James grabbed his mother and wife by the hair and threw them down the stairs.

She then told investigators that James slammed their heads together and told them to "kiss and make up".

Susan said James grabbed her again, repeatedly slamming her head into the floor, before leaving.

In the report, Teel told investigators that it wasn't the first time her son has been violent with her.

However, she said she was afraid to report it to law enforcement, fearing if he was let out of jail, he would kill her.

48 hours later, deputies were called to Susan’s house after her family called 911 and told dispatchers she was trying to commit suicide.

The sheriff’s office said Teel charged at a deputy with a butcher knife, and the deputy was forced to open fire in self-defense, killing her.

“This is a call that no law enforcement leader wants to receive,” Sheriff Deryl Loar said at a news conference Thursday.

Even with the arrest report details, it's still not clear from the report what led to Susan Teel's suicide attempt.

James Teel was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

His bond was set at $2,000.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, there is help.

You can contact the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-500-1119

