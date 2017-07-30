New insight into life of woman shot by deputy

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

An arrest report is giving new insight into why Susan Teel's son was in jail just 2 days before a deputy shot and killed the 62-year-old.

Teel described a violent confrontation with that son,36-year-old James Teel.

In the report, Susan said James, his wife and his son came to her house late Monday night.

Eventually mother and son got into an argument.

The report said James grabbed his mother and wife by the hair and threw them down the stairs.

She then told investigators that James slammed their heads together and told them to "kiss and make up".

Susan said James grabbed her again, repeatedly slamming her head into the floor, before leaving.

In the report, Teel told investigators that it wasn't the first time her son has been violent with her.

However, she said she was afraid to report it to law enforcement, fearing if he was let out of jail, he would kill her.

48 hours later, deputies were called to Susan’s house after her family called 911 and told dispatchers she was trying to commit suicide.

The sheriff’s office said Teel charged at a deputy with a butcher knife, and the deputy was forced to open fire in self-defense, killing her.

“This is a call that no law enforcement leader wants to receive,” Sheriff Deryl Loar said at a news conference Thursday.

Even with the arrest report details, it's still not clear from the report what led to Susan Teel's suicide attempt.

James Teel was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

His bond was set at $2,000.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, there is help.

You can contact the Florida Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-500-1119