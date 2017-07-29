Medical marijuana dispensary training in WPB

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

A different kind of job training took place in our area Saturday - one that reflects the changing landscape here in Florida.

Dozens of prospective employees showed up, hoping to learn the ins and out of Medicinal Marijuana in West Palm Beach.

The class was hosted by Florida based company HempStaff.

Instructors were hesitant to let NewsChannel 5 in the classroom, as to conceal the identities of the participants inside.

However, they tell us the class teaches people with no experience in the medical marijuana industry about cannabis laws in Florida, the type of products available, and the affect of cannabis on the body.

HempStaff’s president Rosie Yagielo says it’s all about making sure dispensaries are staffed with the right people.

“These folks are going to need staff that know what they are talking about, that are not going to hurt the cardholder but enhance the cardholder’s knowledge and give them a comfort level when they come into the shop,” she says.

“They’re breaking taboos, they’re educating, they’re wearing a lot of hats under the one title of ‘dispensary agent’.”

Hempstaff says Florida could see more than 400 dispensaries open here in Florida as medical marijuana takes root, making the training even more important.

This comes as controversy continues over a dispensary set to open in Lake Worth.

The building at 1125 North Dixie Highway is set to house the marijuana dispensary in the near future - just feet away from a charter school.

The dispensary is set to open in September.