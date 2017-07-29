Authorities search for bank robber in Vero Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Authorities search for bank robber in Vero Beach

Deputies are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Vero Beach Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the PNC bank on the 4000 block of 9th Street SW.

Authorities describe the man as a black male, 40-50 years old, 5'10"-6' tall with a stocky build who was wearing dark sunglasses and hat along with a dark shirt and possibly shorts.

From the photos, it appears the man has distinguishing vitiligo on his face, arms, and hands.

You can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477). Your tip may be worth up to $3,000.00.

