Authorities search for bank robber in Vero Beach

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Deputies are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Vero Beach Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the PNC bank on the 4000 block of 9th Street SW.

Authorities describe the man as a black male, 40-50 years old, 5'10"-6' tall with a stocky build who was wearing dark sunglasses and hat along with a dark shirt and possibly shorts.

From the photos, it appears the man has distinguishing vitiligo on his face, arms, and hands.

You can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477). Your tip may be worth up to $3,000.00.