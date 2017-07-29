Man says Uber driver scammed him with vomit pics

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

NOTE: Two of the photos included with this story appear to include vomit, which some people may wish to avoid.

--------

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- A Delray Beach man sounded off on social media after his one mile Uber ride home turned into a $165 cleaning fee. He claims his Uber driver ripped him off, submitting fake photos of vomit in his car after the ride.

There wasn't anything extraordinary about David Shoultz' Uber ride home in Delray Beach Monday night.

"We got to my house, got out, I tapped him [Uber driver] on the shoulder, 'thanks for the ride, have a goodnight," said Shoultz.

But the next day, Shoultz had a surprising charge.

"I see a $165 cleaning fee," he said.

Shoultz was confused about the fee.

"I was like, 'did I have dirty shoes or something?' " added Shoutlz.

He reached out to Uber support and what they emailed him made him sick.

"They forward me these two photos that don't look anything like car I rode in, but there was vomit everywhere," said Shoultz.

Uber drivers have to submit a picture anytime a passenger leaves a mess in the car so that they can be compensated for it. Then the rider is charged a cleaning fee. The problem is Shoultz said this wasn't his mess.

"This is not a mess, this is fraud," he said. "How do they know that photo is not just off Google somewhere?"

Shoultz said he tried to tell his side of the story.

"I think you're missing the point, like he, this is fraudulent. What he's doing is stealing from me and you're siding with him because he has a random photo," added Shoultz.

Uber wasn't issuing a refund so Shoultz took his frustrations to social media. A few hours later he got a response from Uber.

"Someone called be from Uber saying we saw your post, we're looking into this, we're going to investigate the driver," he said.

The company says it refunded Shoultz the cleaning fee and trip cost and apologized for any inconvenience. Uber is investigating the matter.

Moving forward Shoultz said he's documenting all of his rides.

"I'm going to take photos or a quick little video with the driver, 'thank you for the ride, have a goodnight," said Shoultz.