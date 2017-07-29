Mysterious white powder appears in neighborhood - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mysterious white powder appears in neighborhood

Mysterious white powder appeared on several spots on Ken Adams Way in Wellington, accompanied with warning signs that read: “ "Danger, this area contains rat poison. Stop feeding the cats. Next time we see cat food, the cats will get very sick. It's on you!"

Gabrielle Markzs noticed the powder about a week ago and was immediately concerned.

“If it is indeed rat poison, kids walk here, people walk their dogs here,” Markzs said.

One of the spots where she found the powder is right in front of an aquatic center where kids play all day.

“The powder was right where the bus stops to pick up the kids,” Markzs said.

She called the police who looked at it.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Director Dianne Sauve said their team is investigating the case as well.

“I’m not familiar with any (feral cat) activity in the Wellington area that would rise to the level of someone posting sings and threatening to kill animals. It’s very concerning,” Sauve said.

Wellington officials said they weren’t able to do any tests because they couldn’t find any white powder. Workers removed the signs, determining that there was no risk for the public.

Not knowing what the white powder was or who put it there doesn’t make Markzs feel any better.

“No it doesn’t,” Markzs said. “I’d like it to be tested. It’s dangerous. You can’t just throw white powder around.”
 

