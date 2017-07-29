Mysterious white powder appears in neighborhood

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Mysterious white powder appeared on several spots on Ken Adams Way in Wellington, accompanied with warning signs that read: “ "Danger, this area contains rat poison. Stop feeding the cats. Next time we see cat food, the cats will get very sick. It's on you!"

Gabrielle Markzs noticed the powder about a week ago and was immediately concerned.

“If it is indeed rat poison, kids walk here, people walk their dogs here,” Markzs said.

One of the spots where she found the powder is right in front of an aquatic center where kids play all day.

“The powder was right where the bus stops to pick up the kids,” Markzs said.

She called the police who looked at it.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Director Dianne Sauve said their team is investigating the case as well.

“I’m not familiar with any (feral cat) activity in the Wellington area that would rise to the level of someone posting sings and threatening to kill animals. It’s very concerning,” Sauve said.

Wellington officials said they weren’t able to do any tests because they couldn’t find any white powder. Workers removed the signs, determining that there was no risk for the public.

Not knowing what the white powder was or who put it there doesn’t make Markzs feel any better.

“No it doesn’t,” Markzs said. “I’d like it to be tested. It’s dangerous. You can’t just throw white powder around.”

