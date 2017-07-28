Boynton Beach kids learn to swim and snorkel - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton Beach kids learn to swim and snorkel

If you live in Florida long enough, you take some of its wonder for granted. But a group of ocean enthusiasts wants to make sure the water off our coast is in good hands for generations to come.

It starts by introducing children to the underwater world.

For the third year, Project Seahorse partnered with the city of Boynton Beach to do just that. After weeks of learning how to snorkel in a pool, summer campers stepped on a boat Friday.

“You give them a life-changing skill: swimming. Then add in the snorkeling component so we can show them the marine life,” explained Project Seahorse co-founder Jim Abernethy. 

The event culminated with a dive over a sunken ship near Manalapan. The idea is once the kids get in the water, they’ll fall in love with what they see under the surface.

“The best way to inspire anybody with anything is with direct contact,” Abernethy explained bluntly.

The approach is reaping benefits early. First time snorkeler Geo Casteel now sees how trash on the beach impacts the marine world.

“I like to pick it up, and throw it in the trash so sea turtles don’t eat it and die,” the boy said.

Turtles and other underwater life are in good hands because the students on today’s adventure get to keep their snorkeling gear. 

