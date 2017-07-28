Boynton Beach kids learn to swim and snorkel

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

If you live in Florida long enough, you take some of its wonder for granted. But a group of ocean enthusiasts wants to make sure the water off our coast is in good hands for generations to come.

It starts by introducing children to the underwater world.

For the third year, Project Seahorse partnered with the city of Boynton Beach to do just that. After weeks of learning how to snorkel in a pool, summer campers stepped on a boat Friday.

“You give them a life-changing skill: swimming. Then add in the snorkeling component so we can show them the marine life,” explained Project Seahorse co-founder Jim Abernethy.

The event culminated with a dive over a sunken ship near Manalapan. The idea is once the kids get in the water, they’ll fall in love with what they see under the surface.

“The best way to inspire anybody with anything is with direct contact,” Abernethy explained bluntly.

The approach is reaping benefits early. First time snorkeler Geo Casteel now sees how trash on the beach impacts the marine world.

“I like to pick it up, and throw it in the trash so sea turtles don’t eat it and die,” the boy said.

Turtles and other underwater life are in good hands because the students on today’s adventure get to keep their snorkeling gear.