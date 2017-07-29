Lake Worth increasing surveillance across city

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

There’s a pilot program of sorts between the City of Lake Worth and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in hopes of reducing and solving crimes more quickly.

That effort is expanding.



The joint venture involves setting up surveillance cameras that sheriff’s deputies can instantly access.

One security camera is located in the Lake Worth Beach parking lot, others are behind the Lake Worth Casino.

Sources say the cameras are making a real difference.

Benny’s on the Beach Manager Carrie Chandler says some employees who park in the public lot have had their cars vandalized.



“They're just devastated after a long day at work and they want to go home and they have to deal with that,” said Chandler.



Chandler tells her employees to be careful not to leave valuables in their cars. “I just wish there was more security at the evenings at the beach,” Chandler said.



There is now. There are several installed surveillance cameras that PBSO deputies can monitor.



“If you're a bad guy don't come to Lake Worth because we see what you're doing,” said Commissioner Andy Amoroso.



Amoroso explained that this is all part of the city’s effort to solve crime’s quicker. That includes a pilot surveillance program recently launched downtown. Cameras at the intersection of Lake Avenue and L Street link directly to a PBSO database hoping to record criminals in the act.



“We've already caught quite a few of bad guys with bicycles and breaking into cars,” said Amoroso.



Chandler hopes the same happens from the new cameras at the Lake Worth Beach. She wants those responsible for crimes off the streets for good.



“If they do the crime, they should be wiling to do the time,” said Chandler. “I hope they get all of them.”



And more safety measures could be coming to Lake Worth. City leaders are considering adding license plate cameras to its streets. They’re expected to decide on that in the next few months.



