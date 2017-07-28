Murder victim's family thankful for support

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

A Palm Beach County family experienced the best and worst of humanity this month.

Justin VanMeter died in what the sheriff’s office described as a robbery turned shooting. Since that deadly night, the community has rallied to help his family.

The 28-year-old left behind a girlfriend and 4-month-old son named Ethan.

Days after his death, his former boss held a fundraiser at the restaurant where VanMeter worked. Other organizations collected donations of money, baby toys and clothes.

Now the family has so many diapers, the stack nearly reaches the ceiling.

Plus donations covered the entire cost of VanMeter’s funeral.

His girlfriend said the help restores her faith in humanity.

“I felt so rich, not with money or materials, but so rich with love from everyone who came out to donate. It was amazing,” Sam Luzenko explained.

VanMeter’s former boss said he didn’t expect so much help from total strangers.

“A lot of people stepped up, people we’ve never met or saw before wrote checks and made donations. It was very gratifying,” Jim Guilbeault, the owner of Gilby’s Restaurant.

Luzenko believes VanMeter is looking down with a grateful smile to see the community help his family.

PBSO arrested two people they say killed VanMeter three weeks ago.

