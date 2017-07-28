Man pleads guilty in deadly Greenacres crash

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing a woman in a March 2016 car crash in Greenacres.

Marielena Plaza, 18, was killed when the Honda CRV she was in collided with Hector Calderon’s Toyota Camry.

Calderon failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report. Plaza, a passenger in her mother’s CRV, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken by helicopter to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Calderon fled the scene but was arrested behind the Labrazza Restaurant located at 5283 Lake Worth Rd.

The Toyota Camry he was driving was reported stolen earlier that day, according to PBSO.

Calderon pleaded guilty Friday to DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

He has been sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by six years of probation.

His driver's license was permanently revoked.