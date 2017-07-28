Man pleads guilty in deadly Greenacres crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man pleads guilty in deadly Greenacres crash

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing a woman in a March 2016 car crash in Greenacres.

Marielena Plaza, 18, was killed when the Honda CRV she was in collided with Hector Calderon’s Toyota Camry.

Calderon failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report. Plaza, a passenger in her mother’s CRV, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken by helicopter to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Calderon fled the scene but was arrested behind the Labrazza Restaurant located at 5283 Lake Worth Rd.

The Toyota Camry he was driving was reported stolen earlier that day, according to PBSO.

Calderon pleaded guilty Friday to DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

He has been sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by six years of probation.

His driver's license was permanently revoked.

