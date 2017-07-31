Community raises more than $100k for three...

More than $107 thousand dollars is going to the three babies who lost both of their parents in a matter of days this month.

Jevaughn Suckoo was killed in a shooting on July 11, days before his girlfriend, Stephanie Caceres gave birth to their twins, but Caceres then died after suffering from complications.

Lina Niemczyk, Caceres’ manager who set up the fundraiser, said the family is very appreciative of all of the support.

The gofundme page set up for the three babies exceeded its goal of $100,000 in just a few days. The donations continue pouring in.

“We are humbled and moved by the generosity and compassion of the community near and far,” Niemczyk wrote on an update on the page. “People from across our great nation and globally have donated.”

In addition to the financial donations, people brought diapers, wipes, formula, toys and clothes to Juan Batista Pediatric in West Palm Beach to go to the babies.

Those donations filled up multiple cars when they were brought to the family over the weekend.

The family continues to ask for donations to the gofundme, Enfamil formula, wipes and diapers. Those can still be brought to Juan Batista Pediatric on Forest Hill Boulevard.