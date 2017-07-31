Williams' cellphone records requested again - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Williams' cellphone records requested again

The attorney for a man killed in a crash involving tennis star Venus Williams has filed a motion for a second time to look at Williams's cellphone records.

Evidence gathered indicates Williams might have been distracted or had unnecessary delays in her reaction to traffic signals, the attorney claims in the court record.

Jerome Barson died two weeks after the June 9 crash in the intersection of North Lake Blvd. and BallenIsles Dr.

Attorneys at Steinger, Iscoe & Greene representing the Barson family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams.

On July 11, the attorneys filed a motion to look at Williams's cellphone records, among other records requested.

The attorney for Williams objected to the request the following week.

Attorneys for the Barson family asked a judge on Friday for the second time to have access to the cellphone records at the time of the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.