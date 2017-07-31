Bus stop shooting surveillance video released - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bus stop shooting surveillance video released

Story Video: Click here

On a Monday afternoon on July 17th, people were getting off a bus near the health department when a sudden, violent scene unfolded.

18-year-old Randolph Jackson was among the passengers on that Palm Tran bus.  The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Jackson was heading from back to Belle Glade from West Palm Beach after seeing his parole officer.

Deputies say Jackson got into an argument with someone on the bus. Bus riders had no idea what was going to happen next.

The bus stopped in front of the Florida Department of Health building. Surveillance video shows Jackson was one of the first people to get off the bus. Deputies say the person he was arguing exited as well.

Jackson walked directly towards a car that was waiting for him in the parking lot. Moments later, deputies say Jackson opened fire -- hitting both the man he argued with and another person. Investigators say someone who witnessed the shooting used his gun to return fire, hitting Jackson in the thigh.

Surveillance video then shows Jackson running away from the car. The driver of the car, whom deputies say was his mother, drove off from the scene. Deputies say Jackson ran through the health department building. Deputies found him in the back of it.

The people on the bus who were exiting at the time, heard the shots. People yelled to get down, and even grabbed a little boy and told him to get down on the floor.

Jackson faces attempted first degree murder with a firearm. He remains in jail.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.