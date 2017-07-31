Bus stop shooting surveillance video released

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

On a Monday afternoon on July 17th, people were getting off a bus near the health department when a sudden, violent scene unfolded.

18-year-old Randolph Jackson was among the passengers on that Palm Tran bus. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Jackson was heading from back to Belle Glade from West Palm Beach after seeing his parole officer.

Deputies say Jackson got into an argument with someone on the bus. Bus riders had no idea what was going to happen next.

The bus stopped in front of the Florida Department of Health building. Surveillance video shows Jackson was one of the first people to get off the bus. Deputies say the person he was arguing exited as well.

Jackson walked directly towards a car that was waiting for him in the parking lot. Moments later, deputies say Jackson opened fire -- hitting both the man he argued with and another person. Investigators say someone who witnessed the shooting used his gun to return fire, hitting Jackson in the thigh.



Surveillance video then shows Jackson running away from the car. The driver of the car, whom deputies say was his mother, drove off from the scene. Deputies say Jackson ran through the health department building. Deputies found him in the back of it.

The people on the bus who were exiting at the time, heard the shots. People yelled to get down, and even grabbed a little boy and told him to get down on the floor.

Jackson faces attempted first degree murder with a firearm. He remains in jail.

