Indian River County prepared for Emily

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

For most of the day Monday, people in Indian River County were just watching and waiting as Emily tracked east across the state.

The system's center was expected to pass over the county.

While there wasn't much rain during the day, around 5:30 p-m Monday rain started to fall.

The biggest concern for the area has been the potential for heavy rain and flooding.

“Emily came up so quickly on us. That we’re not sure whats going to happen but we want to be ready in case," said Etta Lopresti, Emergency Management Coordinator for Indian River County.

Lopresti says even after the storm passes, the rain will continue for a few days. She urges everyone to use caution on the roads.

The county opened up a shelter for the homeless Monday night through The Source.