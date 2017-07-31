Indian River County prepared for Emily - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Indian River County prepared for Emily

For most of the day Monday, people in Indian River County were just watching and waiting as Emily tracked east across the state.

The system's center was expected to pass over the county.

While there wasn't much rain during the day, around 5:30 p-m Monday rain started to fall.

The biggest concern for the area has been the potential for heavy rain and flooding.

“Emily came up so quickly on us. That we’re not sure whats going to happen but we want to be ready in case," said Etta Lopresti, Emergency Management Coordinator for Indian River County.

Lopresti says even after the storm passes, the rain will continue for a few days. She urges everyone to use caution on the roads.

The county opened up a shelter for the homeless Monday night through The Source.

