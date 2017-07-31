No Lake Okeechobee discharges due to Emily - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No Lake Okeechobee discharges due to Emily

As Emily made her way across the state, the governor announced that there will be no discharge from Lake Okeechobee That’s because the lake is at least a foot below normal levels.

But, it's a different story at the pump stations across the area.

Randy Smith with the South Florida Water Management District said it is in emergency operation mode.

The pump stations are running 24/7 at maximum capacity.

Smith says he expects that the district will remain in emergency mode for about a week  -- depending on how much rain Emily produces.

"We have been preparing for this rainfall while continuing to respond to the impact of heavy rains in June," said SFWMD Governing Board Chairman Dan O'Keefe in a statement. "Our system is ready, and we will do everything in our power to move water and protect communities from flooding. We urge all residents to make sure their own properties are free of obstructions that would block water from drains and swales."

North of Lake Okeechobee, the SFWMD said it has increased the flow of water to the Kissimmee River to moderate flows along the river as the storm passes.

 

