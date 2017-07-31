No Lake Okeechobee discharges due to Emily

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Story Video: Click here

As Emily made her way across the state, the governor announced that there will be no discharge from Lake Okeechobee That’s because the lake is at least a foot below normal levels.

But, it's a different story at the pump stations across the area.

Randy Smith with the South Florida Water Management District said it is in emergency operation mode.

The pump stations are running 24/7 at maximum capacity.

Smith says he expects that the district will remain in emergency mode for about a week -- depending on how much rain Emily produces.

"We have been preparing for this rainfall while continuing to respond to the impact of heavy rains in June," said SFWMD Governing Board Chairman Dan O'Keefe in a statement. "Our system is ready, and we will do everything in our power to move water and protect communities from flooding. We urge all residents to make sure their own properties are free of obstructions that would block water from drains and swales."

North of Lake Okeechobee, the SFWMD said it has increased the flow of water to the Kissimmee River to moderate flows along the river as the storm passes.