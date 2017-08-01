1 critically injured in I-95 SB crash near Hobe Sound - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 critically injured in I-95 SB crash near Hobe Sound

HOBE SOUND, Fla. -- One person is in critical condition after a crash on I-95 southbound near Hobe Sound.

The crash is near exit 96 Bridge Road.

Florida Highway Patrol says two vehicles collided near the Hobe Sound exit.

