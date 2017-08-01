Motorcyclist dies in St. Lucie County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclist dies in St. Lucie County

picture by ANDREW MALONE picture by ANDREW MALONE

A motorcyclist died after a collision with a trailer Monday night in St. Lucie County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Ralph T. Keith, 49, of Fort Pierce was westbound on Juanita Avenue when he struck the side of a trailer that was backing from a driveway, FHP said.

Keith and a passenger were ejected and ended up underneath a pickup that was being used to move the trailer, traffic investigators said.

The passenger was last listed in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.