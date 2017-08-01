Motorcyclist dies in St. Lucie County

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

A motorcyclist died after a collision with a trailer Monday night in St. Lucie County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Ralph T. Keith, 49, of Fort Pierce was westbound on Juanita Avenue when he struck the side of a trailer that was backing from a driveway, FHP said.

Keith and a passenger were ejected and ended up underneath a pickup that was being used to move the trailer, traffic investigators said.

The passenger was last listed in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

