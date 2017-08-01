Dirty Dining: Stuart restaurant is one of thirty statewide that had to close temporarily

picture by HEIMERIKS, NIELS
Posted: Tuesday, August 1 2017 6:15 AM EDT 2017-08-01 10:15:37 GMT Updated: Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:00 PM EDT 2017-08-01 17:00:14 GMT
Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.
More >> Updated: Tuesday, August 1 2017 12:20 PM EDT 2017-08-01 16:20:04 GMT
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
More >> BREAKING Posted: Monday, July 31 2017 2:43 PM EDT 2017-07-31 18:43:03 GMT Updated: Monday, July 31 2017 11:51 PM EDT 2017-08-01 03:51:19 GMT
Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
More >> Posted: Monday, July 31 2017 6:12 AM EDT 2017-07-31 10:12:04 GMT Updated: Monday, July 31 2017 10:49 PM EDT 2017-08-01 02:49:47 GMT
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.
More >> Posted: Monday, July 31 2017 7:41 AM EDT 2017-07-31 11:41:27 GMT Updated: Monday, July 31 2017 7:41 AM EDT 2017-07-31 11:41:27 GMT
The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.
An Italian restaurant in Stuart was among thirty restaurants statewide that had to temporarily close following a state inspector’s visit.
Tutto Italiano on Federal Highway was cited on July 25 for ten violations including four high priority ones, according to the inspection report.
The health inspector noted a handful of live roaches and several dead ones in the food preparation areas.
The inspection report also mentions issues with food not being kept cool enough, and the inspector issued a stop sale order for eggs.
After passing a follow-up inspection the next day the restaurant was allowed to re-open.
Check out the full inspection report below.
