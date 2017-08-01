Dirty Dining: Stuart restaurant is one of thirty statewide that - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dirty Dining: Stuart restaurant is one of thirty statewide that had to close temporarily

An Italian restaurant in Stuart was among thirty restaurants statewide that had to temporarily close following a state inspector’s visit.

Tutto Italiano on Federal Highway was cited on July 25 for ten violations including four high priority ones, according to the inspection report.

The health inspector noted a handful of live roaches and several dead ones in the food preparation areas.

The inspection report also mentions issues with food not being kept cool enough, and the inspector issued a stop sale order for eggs.

After passing a follow-up inspection the next day the restaurant was allowed to re-open.

Check out the full inspection report below.

