Dirty Dining: Stuart restaurant is one of thirty statewide that had to close temporarily

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

An Italian restaurant in Stuart was among thirty restaurants statewide that had to temporarily close following a state inspector’s visit.

Tutto Italiano on Federal Highway was cited on July 25 for ten violations including four high priority ones, according to the inspection report.

The health inspector noted a handful of live roaches and several dead ones in the food preparation areas.

The inspection report also mentions issues with food not being kept cool enough, and the inspector issued a stop sale order for eggs.

After passing a follow-up inspection the next day the restaurant was allowed to re-open.

Check out the full inspection report below.

