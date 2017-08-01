PBSO Deputy sentenced to 5 years in prison - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO Deputy sentenced to 5 years in prison

PBSO Deputy Frantz Felisma was sentenced to five years in federal prison for identity theft and device fraud Tuesday.

A tearful Felisma apologized in court to victims and the government.

“I struggled with admitting my guilt because I have tried to protect the community but instead committed harm,” Felisma said.

Federal investigators say Felisma used his department-issued laptop, and his access to a law enforcement database, to steal personal information from at least 15 people.

Felisma then sold that information to a man named Kesner Joaseus. Joaseus set up bank accounts and credit cards, using the victims' names, according to federal investigators. He pleaded guilty earlier this year and was sentenced to eleven years in prison.

Felisma agreed to plead guilty on March 23.

“I will work hard to regain the public’s trust,” Felisma added.

A judge ordered Felisma to pay $175,000 in restitution to three banks that incurred losses because of the victim’s identity being stolen.

Following five years in prison, Felisma will be on supervised release for three years.

Felisma is currently on administrative leave without pay.

