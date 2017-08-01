PBSO Deputy sentenced to 5 years in prison

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

PBSO Deputy Frantz Felisma was sentenced to five years in federal prison for identity theft and device fraud Tuesday.

A tearful Felisma apologized in court to victims and the government.

“I struggled with admitting my guilt because I have tried to protect the community but instead committed harm,” Felisma said.

Federal investigators say Felisma used his department-issued laptop, and his access to a law enforcement database, to steal personal information from at least 15 people.



Felisma then sold that information to a man named Kesner Joaseus. Joaseus set up bank accounts and credit cards, using the victims' names, according to federal investigators. He pleaded guilty earlier this year and was sentenced to eleven years in prison.

Felisma agreed to plead guilty on March 23.

“I will work hard to regain the public’s trust,” Felisma added.

A judge ordered Felisma to pay $175,000 in restitution to three banks that incurred losses because of the victim’s identity being stolen.

Following five years in prison, Felisma will be on supervised release for three years.

Felisma is currently on administrative leave without pay.