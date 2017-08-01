Port St. Lucie smash and grab caught on camera

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

Port St. Lucie police are investigating two separate smash and grab burglaries.

Police say they were called to the Cumberland Farms at 1548 SE Floresta Drive around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a burglary.

Video surveillance captured a suspect using what appeared to be a sledgehammer to smash the glass front door around 3:00 a.m, police say.

Once inside the store, police say the suspect tried unsuccessfully to gain access to the ATM. A second suspect jumped over the counter and filled a trash can with can with cigarettes, lighters and candy bars.

Police describe the first suspect as a white male wearing black shoes, dark gray sweatpants, a dark sweatshirt, and a red ball cap with a “N” on front. The second suspect is described as a white male wearing black shoes, gray sweatpants, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a dark ball cap with a red bill, and a blue bandana over the lower-half of his face.

Port St. Lucie Police are also investigating a smash-and-grab to Best Car Wash in the 500 block of SW Bayshore Boulevard.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.