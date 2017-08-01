Port St. Lucie smash and grab caught on camera - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie smash and grab caught on camera

Port St. Lucie police are investigating two separate smash and grab burglaries.

Police say they were called to the Cumberland Farms at 1548 SE Floresta Drive around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a burglary.

Video surveillance captured a suspect using what appeared to be a sledgehammer to smash the glass front door around 3:00 a.m, police say.

Once inside the store, police say the suspect tried unsuccessfully to gain access to the ATM. A second suspect jumped over the counter and filled a trash can with can with cigarettes, lighters and candy bars.

Police describe the first suspect as a white male wearing black shoes, dark gray sweatpants, a dark sweatshirt, and a red ball cap with a “N” on front. The second suspect is described as a white male wearing black shoes, gray sweatpants, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a dark ball cap with a red bill, and a blue bandana over the lower-half of his face.

Port St. Lucie Police are also investigating a smash-and-grab to Best Car Wash in the 500 block of SW Bayshore Boulevard.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

