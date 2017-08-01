Man accused of breaking into church, temple

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

A man is accused of prying open windows and doors at a Baptist Church and a Buddhist Temple in Greenacres to steal equipment, according to an arrest report.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies noticed the First Baptist Church was rummaged through and the alarm system ripped off the wall on July 31 around 5:30 a.m., the report states.

Deputies say they found Jairo Torres nearby taking off gloves.

When deputies tried calling the First Baptist Church pastor, they say a cellphone in Torres’s pocket started ringing.

They say they determined the phone belonged to the church’s pastor.

Deputies learned the Loc Uygen Buddhist Temple across the street was broken into that night, as well.

The same pry marks found on the church’s doors and windows were found on the temple’s doors and windows, the report states.

Video surveillance at the temple captured what appeared to be Torres arrive in a jeep and hop a fence into the temple.

Deputies said Torres is clearly seen on video inside the temple carrying a black pry bar.

Investigators initially were called to the 220 block of Swain Blvd. when a man reported his car burglarized.

A duffel bag found in the man’s car contained a prescription medicine bottled with Torres's name on the label, the report states.

The Jeep Torres was seen driving in the surveillance video was found nearby, according to detectives. Records show the Jeep was reported stolen two nights before in West Palm Beach.

A computer, printer and wireless microphone system found in the jeep belongs to the temple, the report states.

Torres was arrested and is charged with several counts of criminal mischief, burglary, vehicle theft, and grand theft. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.