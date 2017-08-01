Convicted sex offender Gary Lee Ebersole is missing after cutting off his ankle monitor

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

SEBRING, Fla. - A convicted sex offender is missing in Florida after cutting off his ankle monitor.



The Highlands County Sheriff's Office reports Gary Lee Ebersole cut off his ankle monitor on Monday morning just before deputies could arrest him for violating probation.



Authorities say the 46-year-old Ebersole was last seen Monday around 9:30 a.m. at the Citgo at Golfview and U.S. 27 in Sebring.



Ebersole is 5'10" tall and weighs 160 pounds.



His home is in Lorida in eastern Highlands County, but his current whereabouts are unknown.



If you see Ebersole or have any information about where he may be, you are asked to contact Deputy Cara Mosely at (863) 402-7200 or by emailing cmoseley@highlandssheriff.org.



Ebersole served more than seven years in state prison for Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a victim under the age of 16. He also spent more than five years in prison for grand theft.

