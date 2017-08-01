Convicted sex offender Gary Lee Ebersole is missing after cuttin - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Convicted sex offender Gary Lee Ebersole is missing after cutting off his ankle monitor

picture by HIGHLANDS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE picture by HIGHLANDS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SEBRING, Fla. - A convicted sex offender is missing in Florida after cutting off his ankle monitor.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office reports Gary Lee Ebersole cut off his ankle monitor on Monday morning just before deputies could arrest him for violating probation.

Authorities say the 46-year-old Ebersole was last seen Monday around 9:30 a.m. at the Citgo at Golfview and U.S. 27 in Sebring.

Ebersole is 5'10" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

His home is in Lorida in eastern Highlands County, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

If you see Ebersole or have any information about where he may be, you are asked to contact Deputy Cara Mosely at (863) 402-7200 or by emailing cmoseley@highlandssheriff.org.

Ebersole served more than seven years in state prison for Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a victim under the age of 16. He also spent more than five years in prison for grand theft.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.