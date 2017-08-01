Boil water notice in Manalapan

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Town of Manalapan has issued a boil water notice.

It's in effect for approximately the next 48 hours.

The town said a malfunction happened at a re-pump station on Lands End Road as the result of thunderstorms and that caused a loss in pressure.

If you have questions you can call the Manalapan Water Plant at (561) 586-3699 or the utilities department at (561) 383-2543.