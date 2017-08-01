Boil water notice in Manalapan - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boil water notice in Manalapan

The Town of Manalapan has issued a boil water notice.

It's in effect for approximately the next 48 hours.

The town said a malfunction happened at a re-pump station on Lands End Road as the result of thunderstorms and that caused a loss in pressure.

If you have questions you can call the Manalapan Water Plant at (561) 586-3699 or the utilities department at (561) 383-2543.

