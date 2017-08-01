Delray considers adding downtown parking meters

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

Business owners and locals in Delray Beach are voicing their concerns with a city proposal to implement parking meters along Atlantic Avenue and Downtown Delray Beach including the beaches.

Under the city's most expensive proposal or proposal with the "highest return," parking on Atlantic Avenue and the entire Downtown District would cost $2 an hour with a two-hour time limit on the avenue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Fridays from 5 until midnight parking would cost $3.50 an hour. Weekends would also be $3.50 an hour from 8 a.m. to midnight.

The proposals range from $1.50 an hour to $3.50 per hour every day to midnight.

Garage parking would cost a dollar an hour 24 hours a day.

Residents would have a discounted annual cost.

The Downtown Development Authority will present feedback from business owners and employees to the city commission at Wednesday's commission meeting.

Commissioners will weigh in and discuss what should be included in the proposal to begin the drafting of an ordinance.