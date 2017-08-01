Dog recovering after jaw broken, stomped on - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dog recovering after jaw broken, stomped on

A case of animal cruelty is getting a lot of attention on social media.  

Rufus,  a male American pit bull mix, suffered multiple fractures to his face and a broken jaw, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators think someone stomped and kicked the animal.

Ruff Pet Rescue in Indiantown is now helping the dog recover.

It got Rufus to a vet and the doctors put in titanium plates to reattach his jaw. The organization has paid for his surgery but is trying to recover expenses.

If you know the dog's owner or have any information please contact Okeechobee County Deputy Sheriff Hartsfield, (863)763-3117, in reference to Case #17S16781.

The sheriff's office says Rufus is recovering nicely.  

