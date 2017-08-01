Dog recovering after jaw broken, stomped on

The teens became stuck on a break wall after their boat lost power.

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

A case of animal cruelty is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Rufus, a male American pit bull mix, suffered multiple fractures to his face and a broken jaw, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators think someone stomped and kicked the animal.

Ruff Pet Rescue in Indiantown is now helping the dog recover.

It got Rufus to a vet and the doctors put in titanium plates to reattach his jaw. The organization has paid for his surgery but is trying to recover expenses.

If you know the dog's owner or have any information please contact Okeechobee County Deputy Sheriff Hartsfield, (863)763-3117, in reference to Case #17S16781.

The sheriff's office says Rufus is recovering nicely.