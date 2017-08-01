'Cash me ousside' teen sentenced

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

The teen who gained notoriety for the phrase "cash me ousside," appeared at a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

14-year-old Danielle Bregoli appeared before a judge to face a handful of charges, including grand theft which is a felony, possession of marijuana and filing a false police report.

It was an emotional hearing and Bregoli cried several times during the proceedings.

Both her parents were present with their lawyers.

Her father accused Danielle's mother of not supervising her properly and allowing her to go on the Dr. Phil show.

He said she's being pushed into bad behavior.

Danielle tried to convince the judge that she is a changed person.

The judge wanted to make sure she wouldn't fall into old habits and sentenced her to five years of probation.

It includes a 5 p.m. curfew, and she has to report to her probation officer on a regular basis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Danielle breaks out in tears after her father addresses the court: "I'm afraid for Danielle." — Wanda Moore (@WandaMooreWPTV) August 1, 2017

Danielle's father accuses the mother of not providing proper supervision and using Danielle for economic gains. — Wanda Moore (@WandaMooreWPTV) August 1, 2017