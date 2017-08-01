'Cash me ousside' teen sentenced - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The teen who gained notoriety for the phrase "cash me ousside," appeared at a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

14-year-old Danielle Bregoli appeared before a judge to face a handful of charges, including grand theft which is a felony, possession of marijuana and filing a false police report.

It was an emotional hearing and Bregoli cried several times during the proceedings.

Both her parents were present with their lawyers.

Her father accused Danielle's mother of not supervising her properly and allowing her to go on the Dr. Phil show.
He said she's being pushed into bad behavior.

Danielle tried to convince the judge that she is a changed person.

The judge wanted to make sure she wouldn't fall into old habits and sentenced her to five years of probation.

It includes a 5 p.m. curfew, and she has to report to her probation officer on a regular basis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

