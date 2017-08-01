Police: Son leaves disabled mom in her own urine

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

A disabled woman suffered chemical burns after her son left her in a diaper filled with urine and feces, Riviera Beach Police say.

Police say they were called when a Florida Department of Children and Families caseworker said she was worried the woman was locked in her home without food or electricity, according to an arrest report.

The woman lives with her son and police say they tried calling him to let them into the home. Officers say they waited about an hour for him to arrive but he never showed up.

Officers went into the home and say they found the woman lying on the floor, unable to speak or stand.

Her diaper and shirt were soaked in urine and feces, police say.

There was no food in the kitchen and it was infested with cockroaches, the report states.

Records show the woman was taken to the hospital. Hospital staff say she suffered chemical burns on her lower back, buttocks and inner thighs from wearing the diaper filled with urine and feces for too long.

The son was arrested for neglect of a disabled adult on July 31. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on $3,000 bond.

We did not name the suspect to protect the victim's identity.