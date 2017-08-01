Still no leads in shooting targeting deputies

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

This week, Indian River County authorities are still on heightened alert after three deputies were shot at in an ambush-style attack in Gifford.

Now, the sheriff is speaking publicly for the first time about how close his deputies came to tragedy.

"There's no such thing as a routine traffic stop in law enforcement these days," said Sheriff Deryl Loar.

What started as a traffic stop on Friday, July 28, quickly turned dangerous. Three deputies got out of their cruiser on 32nd Avenue when someone suddenly started shooting at them from a nearby convenience store.

Dash camera footage released by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office captured the frightening moments.

"We had two deputy sheriff's almost killed in the line of duty. And that's intolerable," said Sheriff Loar.

He said the Gifford area is the busiest and most violent zone in the county.

"The fact that this Gifford community has had 59 shootings year to date. That's over three a week that we've responded to," he said. "Some were founded, some were unfounded. And that's only the cases that have been called in."

Now investigating shooting number 59, deputies found two shell casings behind Smith's convenience store, which leads them to believe that is where the shooter was trying to hide while firing at the deputies.

Deputies also found abandoned cellphones in the lot behind the store, which are being processed in the crime lab.

"I will tell you that the physical evidence that was recovered will be used to catch these bad guys, no doubt about it," said Sheriff Loar.

Candace Hope, a woman who lives nearby, said she's worried that she, or even worse her children, could be caught in the line of fire.

"I think it's crazy. I think it's real crazy," she said. "Could be an innocent bystander one of these days, one of these days I'm up here. God forbid that."

Detectives believe the police lights may have disoriented the shooter.

"In my 29 years of service, I can tell you the last several years have become increasingly violent. Not only in Florida but throughout the nation," said Sheriff Loar. "This gun violence is going to continue until the public recognizes and realizes that our deputies need help on the streets."

While the search for leads continues, he said it's a miracle no one was killed. No one has yet to come forward with any clues.

"This is an example where we need the public to come forward. We say time and time again -- if they hear something, see something.They need to say something," he said.

The sheriff's office says all three deputies are young, with less than four years experience. They are doing well and are back on the streets to patrol this week.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or www.tcwatch.org. You may remain anonymous and be eligible to up to a $3,000 reward.