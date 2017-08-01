Victim talks about bus stop shooting in Belle... - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Victim talks about bus stop shooting in Belle...

Adrien has a scar on his back. A reminder that a bullet grazed him during the bus stop shooting in Belle Glade. "I was shocked, completely shocked."

He was on the bus -- heading from West Palm Beach to Belle Glade. That's him sitting in the front of the bus on the left by the window. Adrien told me he noticed two people talking. Palm Beach County Sheriff Deputies say one of those people was 18 year old Randolph Jackson. Deputies said he seemed to be upset about something.

When the bus pulled up in front of the Health Department Building, lots of people got off, including Adrien and Jackson. "Thirty seconds off the bus just start shooting."
 
Surveillance video shows a mad scramble as the shots were fired."I'm running, I turn around and I can see the flash of a gun." "I turn back around and run and I immediately felt, maybe a graze and was ouch. I'm running and running, and I get into the building and stayed in there until it was all over."

First responders found Adrien -- and got him to the hospital for treatment. Deputies say Jackson started the shooting -- and a witnesses returned fire hitting Jackson in the leg..

Adrien is thankful he's alive. "It's crazy how you can have a normal day and just one thing can change just like that and alter your whole day." "I'm happy that I didn't get seriously injured."

Jackson was arrested, charged with attempted first degree murder.

