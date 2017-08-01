Escaped prisoner captured

The last of 12 fugitives who escaped from an Alabama Prison Sunday captured in Martin County tonight.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Tactical Unit, and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force captured the last of twelve fugitives who escaped from an Alabama Prison Sunday Night.

24-year old Brady Kilpatrick was taken down by a team of law enforcement at a home on the 10000 block of SE Hobart Street in the south end of the county just after 7pm tonight.