Public comment at council meeting

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

The future of food trucks is in doubt in Loxahatchee Groves, as code enforcement has ordered all four of them to close, some after more than a decade in operation.

There is overwhelming support there though for town council to pass a law to allow them to operate.

Law in Loxahatchee Groves bans food trucks, but for 13 years Chela's Mexican Food on Red Barn's property has been in operation.

Why?

Because in order for code enforcement to close them, someone has to file a complaint first.

Santiago Arteaga's mom owns Chela's, he addressed town council.

"On July 19th 2017, we were given a courtesy notice to cease operations because of a formal complaint. By the way, this was not from a customer. This was from someone we don't know."

Big Herms food truck was the first one to fall.

It closed down after a complaint was filed against another issue on the property it operated on.

Code enforcement is allowed to address multiple problems at the same location, even without a formal complaint on the specific violation.

In turn, Big Herms filed complaints against the other three, including Chela's, forcing them all to close.

Failure to comply comes with a $250 fine per day on the property owner.

"I would like to ask the council is to please reconsider their position and continue to let us be a part Loxahatchee Groves," Atreaga said.

"Right now, we don't have any regulation regarding the food trucks, they're just not allowed in Loxahatchee Groves," Mayor Dave Browning told us in an interview before the meeting. "I'm sure we would consider it. We're not closed off to anything."

In addition to a handful of speakers at Tuesday night's council meeting showing support for the food trucks , a change.org campaign with over 600 signatures to change the law.

There was one law changed tonight: it allows code enforcement to cite violations without a complaint filed first.

A vote is expected at the next council meeting to decide to allow food trucks, with a town permit.