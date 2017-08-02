Vero Beach home burglary suspects sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vero Beach home burglary suspects sought

The Vero Beach police department is asking the public for help catching two men suspected of breaking into a home Tuesday.

Video shows the pair running south on 32nd Avenue and toward the Church of Christ.

The burglary break-in happened in the 2000 block of 31st Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Vero Beach Detective Division at (772) 978-4667 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

