State explores Goliath grouper limited harvest

A familiar debate once again has some divers and fishermen at odds. Should Florida allow the fishing of the Goliath grouper?

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is considering the issue right now.

Goliath grouper is a prohibited species, according to FWC. That means although you can’t catch it and keep it, it is not a federally listed endangered or threatened species.

However, the fact that that FWC is even exploring the possibility of a limited harvest has reignited the topic.

Despite its obvious size, it’s only fitting that one Goliath grouper has been named “Tiny” by some of its biggest fans.

“That’s how friendly this 500-pound fish it,” said diver Jim Abernethy who was referring to a video showing him swimming next to the fish.

Tiny isn’t the only Goliath grouper that Abernethy has befriended over the years.

“These are personal friends. Shadow’s been there for over 2 decades."

It is only one of the reasons why Abernethy and several others from the diving community are outraged that FWC is exploring a limited harvest.

“They could be harvested so we find out how old they are? The squeeze isn’t worth the juice,” said Abernathy.

According to FWC, the issue came about at one of its commission meetings, partly because research shows the population is increasing in Florida.

FWC officials say several of its stakeholders have also asked the Commission to explore reopening the season for various reasons. They say research is also a minor factor.

Diver Dan Volker worries about the toll even a limited harvest could take on the local economy. “Between their airfare, the hotels, the restaurants, staying here for a week,” said Volker.

He says divers come from all over to see these fish.

“All so somebody can stand next to a dead fish that they just killed."

However, not everyone feels this way.

Captain Tony Matarese has been chartering fishing trips for nearly 30 years. “I think they’re doing a lot of harm to us,” he said. “They eat mostly crustaceans, crabs.”

Matarese believes a limited harvest could be beneficial. “I think it should be a season that's open similar to deer season.”

The issue is still far from being decided, which is why FWC will be holding public meetings on the topic through October.

One of the big issues raised: is the fish even safe to eat?

FWC says it is edible but has high levels of mercury and that's a question only the Health Department can decide.

