Victim talks about bus stop shooting

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

Story Video: Click here

Adrien has a scar on his back. A reminder that a bullet grazed him during the bus stop shooting in Belle Glade. "I was shocked, completely shocked."

He was on the bus -- heading from West Palm Beach to Belle Glade. He's seen on video sitting in the front of the bus on the left by the window.

Adrien said he noticed two people talking. Palm Beach County Sheriff Deputies say one of those people was 18-year-old Randolph Jackson. Deputies said he seemed to be upset about something.

When the bus pulled up in front of the Health Department Building, many people got off, including Adrien and Jackson. "Thirty seconds off the bus just start shooting."



Surveillance video shows a mad scramble as the shots were fired.

"I'm running, I turn around and I can see the flash of a gun. I turn back around and run and I immediately felt, maybe a graze and was, 'ouch.' I'm running and running, and I get into the building and stayed in there until it was all over," Adrien said.

First responders found Adrien and got him to the hospital for treatment. Deputies say Jackson started the shooting and a witness returned fire hitting Jackson in the leg.

Adrien is thankful he's alive. "It's crazy how you can have a normal day and just one thing can change just like that and alter your whole day.

"I'm happy that I didn't get seriously injured," he added.

Jackson was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.