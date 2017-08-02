Inmate in peanut butter escape caught in Martin

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Emily's expected course takes it out over the open Atlantic.

The Lee County Coroner identified all four people who died when their private plane crashed in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Four people were killed when this plane crashed in Tupelo. (Source: Justin Jaggers / Chopper 5)

In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.

An Alabama inmate on the run for more than two days is back behind bars, but this time, in Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Tactical Unit, and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force captured the last of twelve fugitives who escaped from an Alabama jail Sunday Night.

24-year old Brady Kilpatrick was taken down by a law enforcement team at a home on the 10000 block of SE Hobart Street in the south end of the county just after 7 p-m Tuesday.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says three other people at the home were also arrested, including Kilpatrick's sister, her fiance and a friend of the fiance. They are facing aiding and abetting charges.

Sheriff Snyder says his agency got a tip from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon that Kilpatrick was in the southern part of the county. The arrest came just a couple hours later.

"We got a tip that brought us into that vicinity and additional information, investigative techniques we probably won't discuss tonight, but we finally were able to zero in on that particular house. Fortunately for us, there was actually a car there with Alabama tags, so everything pointed to that house," Snyder said.

Kilpatrick was the last of a dozen inmates to be captured, and the only one to make it out of the Walker County Alabama area.

His mistake was coming to Martin County, according to Sheriff William Snyder.

"He told us he thought he was facing 20 years," Snyder said. "So when he got out and there were 11 others, he told us that he never stopped running. He actually ran for two hours and never got pinned down. He was the only one who got out. He just picked the wrong county to come and hide out in."

Snyder said Kilpatrick is being cooperative, admitted to being involved in gang activity, and said he told the driver to 'take him as far south as possible.'

According to reports from the Walker County Alabama Sheriff’s Office, the inmates took advantage of a new guard by using peanut butter to conceal an exit door number. When the inmates called for the guard to open the door and let them in a cell, the guard inadvertently opened the exit door allowing the inmates to escape.

The first eleven inmates were captured within 12-hours of the escape. Kilpatrick was the last fugitive on the loose.

Snyder says drugs were also found at the Tequesta home.

Kilpatrick will eventually be extradited back to Alabama.